 
مباشر

صور رائعة للكسوف الكلي الأول والأخير والوحيد لعام 2020

الفضاء

صور رائعة للكسوف الكلي الأول والأخير والوحيد لعام 2020
Reuters STRINGER
كسوف الشمس الكلي لعام 2020
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/pd31

حدث الكسوف الكلي الوحيد للشمس لعام 2020 في 14 ديسمبر، وتوافد مستخدمو "تويتر" على المنصة لمشاركة تجاربهم في هذا الحدث.

وشهد بعض عشاق الفلك المحظوظين في النصف الجنوبي من الكرة الأرضية ما تصفه وكالة ناسا بأنه "أحد أكثر مشاهد الطبيعة إثارة للإعجاب".

ويحدث الكسوف الكلي للشمس عندما يحجب القمر الشمس تماما ويلقي بظلاله على الأرض، ما يخلق ظلاما مؤقتا في منتصف النهار. ويمكن للمراقبين في "المسار الكلي" للكسوف رؤية الغلاف الجوي للشمس فقط (أو الهالة)، والذي يشبه حلقة من الضوء.

ووفقا لوكالة ناسا، بدأ عرض هذا العام في الساعة 9:40 صباحا بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (14:40 بتوقيت غرينتش)، في 14 ديسمبر.

وأُجبر عدد من المتابعين حول العالم على الاستمتاع بالحدث بشكل غير مباشر، حيث غطى مساره الكلي أجزاء فقط من أمريكا الجنوبية، ممتدا من سافيدرا في تشيلي إلى سالينا ديل إيجي في الأرجنتين، بينما كان هناك كسوف جزئي في أجزاء من أمريكا الجنوبية وعدد صغير من جنوب غرب إفريقيا.

وكانت السماء صافية في شمال باتاغونيا، الملقبة بـ"نهاية العالم"، وهي منطقة طبيعية في جنوب الأرجنتين وتشيلي، ليس لديها حدود شمالية متفق عليها،  حيث شاهد الناس القمر يحجب أشعة الشمس لفترة وجيزة ويغرق النهار في الظلام.

ورغم أن جائحة فيروس كورونا جعلت السفر غير آمن، لكن البث عبر الإنترنت مكن من مشاركة المشهد مع عشاق الفلك في جميع أنحاء العالم.

وكان كسوف الشمس هو الكسوف الكلي الأول والأخير والوحيد للشمس لعام 2020. واستمر في المجموع لمدة تصل إلى دقيقتين و10 ثوان.  

وأصدرت إدارة الطقس الوطنية التابعة للإدارة الوطنية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي (NOAA) لقطات آسرة للكسوف الكلي الوحيد للشمس لعام 2020 الذي شوهد من الفضاء.

 المصدر: سبيس

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا