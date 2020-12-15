صور رائعة للكسوف الكلي الأول والأخير والوحيد لعام 2020
حدث الكسوف الكلي الوحيد للشمس لعام 2020 في 14 ديسمبر، وتوافد مستخدمو "تويتر" على المنصة لمشاركة تجاربهم في هذا الحدث.
وشهد بعض عشاق الفلك المحظوظين في النصف الجنوبي من الكرة الأرضية ما تصفه وكالة ناسا بأنه "أحد أكثر مشاهد الطبيعة إثارة للإعجاب".
#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: 2020's only total #SolarEclipse is becoming apparent in this full disk imagery from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ this morning. The moon's shadow will soon make its way across #Chile and #Argentina. Track it yourself on GOES-16 here: https://t.co/qd3sZVXMpapic.twitter.com/JGzq8dYqBP— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 14, 2020
ويحدث الكسوف الكلي للشمس عندما يحجب القمر الشمس تماما ويلقي بظلاله على الأرض، ما يخلق ظلاما مؤقتا في منتصف النهار. ويمكن للمراقبين في "المسار الكلي" للكسوف رؤية الغلاف الجوي للشمس فقط (أو الهالة)، والذي يشبه حلقة من الضوء.
ووفقا لوكالة ناسا، بدأ عرض هذا العام في الساعة 9:40 صباحا بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (14:40 بتوقيت غرينتش)، في 14 ديسمبر.
Interesting moment #Eclipse2020pic.twitter.com/yPwR95YLB6— Yuruze・「ゆるぜ」 (@_yuuru) December 14, 2020
وأُجبر عدد من المتابعين حول العالم على الاستمتاع بالحدث بشكل غير مباشر، حيث غطى مساره الكلي أجزاء فقط من أمريكا الجنوبية، ممتدا من سافيدرا في تشيلي إلى سالينا ديل إيجي في الأرجنتين، بينما كان هناك كسوف جزئي في أجزاء من أمريكا الجنوبية وعدد صغير من جنوب غرب إفريقيا.
وكانت السماء صافية في شمال باتاغونيا، الملقبة بـ"نهاية العالم"، وهي منطقة طبيعية في جنوب الأرجنتين وتشيلي، ليس لديها حدود شمالية متفق عليها، حيث شاهد الناس القمر يحجب أشعة الشمس لفترة وجيزة ويغرق النهار في الظلام.
#Eclipse2020 darkness in the day pic.twitter.com/4RKUvfLMI3— Patrick Nixon (@Aypadster) December 14, 2020
#Eclipse2020 With rain and clouds. 🌧️🌫️— ALMA Observatory at Home📡 (@almaobs) December 14, 2020
Villarrica volcano, Chile. pic.twitter.com/Qq9F1CTyPp
The last total solar eclipse of 2020. And suddenly the world went dark.— Ana (@sunset1912) December 14, 2020
An amazing show 😍
This is how it looked from my home Mendoza, Argentina 🇦🇷☉🌌
Último eclipse total de sol de 2020.
Un espectáculo alucinante. Mendoza, Argentina #Eclipse2020#EclipseTotalDeSolpic.twitter.com/oozXKKWRDX
ورغم أن جائحة فيروس كورونا جعلت السفر غير آمن، لكن البث عبر الإنترنت مكن من مشاركة المشهد مع عشاق الفلك في جميع أنحاء العالم.
وكان كسوف الشمس هو الكسوف الكلي الأول والأخير والوحيد للشمس لعام 2020. واستمر في المجموع لمدة تصل إلى دقيقتين و10 ثوان.
there's an eclipse happening right now and I want yall to know this is how leaf shadow looks like #Eclipse2020pic.twitter.com/y5xYoHJVFy— 🕷️ (@miliddaeng) December 14, 2020
وأصدرت إدارة الطقس الوطنية التابعة للإدارة الوطنية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي (NOAA) لقطات آسرة للكسوف الكلي الوحيد للشمس لعام 2020 الذي شوهد من الفضاء.
#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: Here's a closer look at today's total #SolarEclipse from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️. The moon's shadow tracked over the southern Pacific Ocean, as well as across #Chile and #Argentina, before moving into the southern Atlantic Ocean just before sunset. pic.twitter.com/YoO9N36s7c— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 14, 2020
There it is! The shadow of the Moon crossing South America during today's #Eclipse2020. Looks to be a little cloudy but not too bad! pic.twitter.com/BGOXh7xamq— Tom Kerss (@tomkerss) December 14, 2020
المصدر: سبيس