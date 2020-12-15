صور رائعة للكسوف الكلي الأول والأخير والوحيد لعام 2020

#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: 2020's only total #SolarEclipse is becoming apparent in this full disk imagery from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ this morning. The moon's shadow will soon make its way across #Chile and #Argentina. Track it yourself on GOES-16 here: https://t.co/qd3sZVXMpapic.twitter.com/JGzq8dYqBP