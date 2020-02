ناسا ترصد عفريت الغبار يدور حول المريخ

HiPOD 10 Feb 2020: The Devil is in the Details



The HiRISE camera has done it again: here is yet another stunning image of an active dust devil on Mars. This dust devil is bright, and its core is 50 m across.



Read more: https://t.co/dWZQX6HPxb



NASA/JPL/UArizona#Mars#sciencepic.twitter.com/9OHyXK8YNl