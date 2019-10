العلماء يرصدون لأول مرة "الشبكة الكونية" حيث تولد المجرات والثقوب السوداء

Filaments of the cosmic web have been spotted via direct imaging! And the gas appears to be fueling growing galaxies + supermassive black holes. 2 Maunakea Observatories were involved: @SubaruTel_Eng & @keckobservatory Congrats to Hideki Umehata's team! https://t.co/VP0B1t6ZaOpic.twitter.com/X6ScFfYDy9