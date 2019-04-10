العلماء يكشفون لأول مرة في التاريخ عن لقطة لـ"الثقب الأسود"
التقط علماء الفلك أول صورة على الإطلاق لثقب أسود، ما يبشر بثورة في فهمنا للكائنات الأكثر غموضا في الكون.
وتظهر الصورة هالة من الغبار، تتبع الخطوط العريضة لثقب أسود هائل في قلب مجرة "Messier 87"، على بعد 55 مليون سنة ضوئية من الأرض.
وعلى الرغم من أن الثقب الأسود، وهو مستنقع فلكي لا يمكن للضوء أو المادة النجاة منه، غير مرئي، إلا أن أحدث الملاحظات تأخذ علماء الفلك إلى عتبته لأول مرة، والتي ظهرت مضاءة في أفق الهالة التي تتعطل فيها جميع القوانين الفيزيائية المعروفة.
وتم التقاط الصورة بواسطة تلسكوب "Event Horizon"، وهو شبكة مكونة من ثمانية مناظير راديوية تمتد مواقعها من أنتاركتيكا إلى إسبانيا وتشيلي، وذلك ضمن مشروع يضم أكثر من 200 عالم.
وقال زيري يونسي، وهو عضو في فريق تلسكوب "Event Horizon"، من جامعة كوليدج لندن: "للمرة الأولى، التقطنا صورة لهذا الشيء الأكثر غموضا"، وأضاف: "إنه حرفيا بوابة للخروج من الكون إلى شيء مجهول تماما".
وتعطي الصورة أول لمحة مباشرة عن قرص تراكم الثقب الأسود، وهو عبارة عن حلقة من الغاز والغبار على شكل "دونات" غامضة، "تغذي" الوحش بداخله بثبات.
والتقط التلسكوب الإشعاعات المنبعثة من الجسيمات الموجودة داخل القرص، والتي يتم تسخينها بمليارات الدرجات أثناء دورانها حول الثقب الأسود بالقرب من سرعة الضوء، قبل أن تختفي أسفل الثقوب.
ويشبه منظر الهالة في الصورة الهلال، ذلك أن الجسيمات في جانب القرص تدور نحو الأرض، وتتدحرج نحونا بشكل أسرع، وتبدو أكثر إشراقا، فيما يظل الظل الداكن داخل حدود أفق الثقب الأسود، في نقطة اللاعودة، حيث لا يمكن لأي ضوء أو مادة تسافر بسرعة كافية، الهروب من الجاذبية التي لا ترحم للثقوب السوداء.
وكانت نظرية النسبية لأينشتاين أول من تنبأ بوجود الثقوب السوداء، رغم أن أينشتاين نفسه كان يشك في أنها موجودة بالفعل.
ومنذ ذلك الحين، جمع علماء الفلك أدلة دامغة على أن هذه المجاري الكونية موجودة هناك، لكن الثقوب السوداء صغيرة للغاية ومظلمة وبعيدة، ويتطلب رصدها مباشرة تلسكوبا بدقة "تعادل القدرة على رؤية الخبز على القمر".
المصدر: ذي غارديان