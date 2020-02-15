انتحار مقدمة برامج بريطانية مشهورة (صور)

I've just learnt of the tragic news about Caroline Flack



If you are struggling, please talk to someone, anyone, just talk



You will shine bright up there Caroline 🌹



Call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, 1 (800) 273-TALK 💔💙 pic.twitter.com/J4uzse3yhb