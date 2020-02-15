انتحار مقدمة برامج بريطانية مشهورة (صور)
أقدمت مقدمة البرامج البريطانية الشهيرة كارولين فلاك، والمضيفة السابقة للنسخة البريطانية من برنامج المواعدة "Love Island" على الانتحار في منزلها بلندن.
وعثر على فلاك، التي عملت بالتلفزيون البريطاني منذ عام 2002، ميتة بمنزلها يوم السبت.
وقالت عائلتها: "يمكننا أن نؤكد أن كارولين توفيت اليوم في 15 فبراير، ونحن نطلب من الصحافة احترام خصوصية الأسرة في هذا الوقت العصيب"، فيما قال محامي عائلة فلاك إنها توفيت منتحرة.
وكانت المقدمة الراحلة ستخضع للمحاكمة بعد أسابيع قليلة بتهمة الاعتداء بالضرب على صديقها السابق لويس بيرتون، داخل شقته في ديسمبر 2019، وإصابته بإصابات متفرقة نتيجة ضربه بمصباح كهربائي.
A statement for Caroline Flack’s family read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.” So heartbreaking. 😢 pic.twitter.com/KMNWOtDa0d— Love Entertainment (@LoveShowbiz_) February 15, 2020
I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA— Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020
I've just learnt of the tragic news about Caroline Flack— speedomick (@speedomick) February 15, 2020
If you are struggling, please talk to someone, anyone, just talk
You will shine bright up there Caroline 🌹
Call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, 1 (800) 273-TALK 💔💙 pic.twitter.com/J4uzse3yhb
المصدر: وسائل إعلام بريطانية