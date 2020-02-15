 
انتحار مقدمة برامج بريطانية مشهورة (صور)

انتحار مقدمة برامج بريطانية مشهورة (صور)
مقدمة البرامج البريطانية المشهورة كارولين فلاك
أقدمت مقدمة البرامج البريطانية الشهيرة كارولين فلاك، والمضيفة السابقة للنسخة البريطانية من برنامج المواعدة "Love Island" على الانتحار في منزلها بلندن.

وعثر على فلاك، التي عملت بالتلفزيون البريطاني منذ عام 2002، ميتة بمنزلها يوم السبت.

وقالت عائلتها: "يمكننا أن نؤكد أن كارولين توفيت اليوم في 15 فبراير، ونحن نطلب من الصحافة احترام خصوصية الأسرة في هذا الوقت العصيب"، فيما قال محامي عائلة فلاك إنها توفيت منتحرة.

وكانت المقدمة الراحلة ستخضع للمحاكمة بعد أسابيع قليلة بتهمة الاعتداء بالضرب على صديقها السابق لويس بيرتون، داخل شقته في ديسمبر 2019، وإصابته بإصابات متفرقة نتيجة ضربه بمصباح كهربائي.

