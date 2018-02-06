 
الجيش الإسرائيلي يقتحم مدينة نابلس في الضفة الغربية بحثا عن منفذ عملية أريئيل

نتنياهو من الجولان يرسل تحذيرات لإيران

نتنياهو من الجولان يرسل تحذيرات لإيران
حذر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم الثلاثاء إيران من تعزيز مواقعها العسكرية في سوريا.

ووصل نتنياهو برفقة لجنة مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الأمنية الإسرائيلية، إلى مرتفعات الجولان السورية المحتلة، وتحديدا إلى نقطة مراقبة على قمة تل تقع على بعد ثلاثة كيلومترات من خط وقف إطلاق النار لعام 1974.

وحذر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي من المحاولات الإيرانية "لتثبيت موطئ قدم لها عسكريا" في سوريا أو بناء مصانع صواريخ في لبنان المجاورة.

وقال نتنياهو في تصريحات تلفزيونية: "نحن نسعى إلى السلام ولكننا مستعدون لأي سيناريو وننصح ألا يختبرونا".

المصدر: رويترز

