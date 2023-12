تقرير عن حادث مسيرة قبالة سواحل اليمن

UKMTO ADVISORY 002/DEC/2023



INCIDENT

UKMTO has received a report of an incident involving a Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) in the vicinity of position 1425N 04212E, 47nm west of port Hodeidah, Yemen.



