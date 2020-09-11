 
مباشر

عرض ماسة نادرة بحجم بيضة وزنها 102 قيراط للبيع بسعر خرافي

متفرقات

عرض ماسة نادرة بحجم بيضة وزنها 102 قيراط للبيع بسعر خرافي
Reuters CARLO ALLEGRI
الماسة النادرة عيار 102 قيراط
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/oppl

تعرض دار سوذبي للمزادات واحدة من أندر الماسات في العالم، بحجم بيضة وزنها 102 قيراط، للبيع في مزاد عبر الإنترنت بداية الشهر المقبل.

إقرأ المزيد
عامل منجم تنزاني يصبح مليونيرا بعد عثوره على حجر ثمين نادر
عامل منجم تنزاني يصبح مليونيرا بعد عثوره على حجر ثمين نادر

ومن المتوقع أن تصبح الماسة أغلى جوهرة يتم بيعها على الإطلاق إلى مزادات عبر الإنترنت، حيث من المنتظر أن تحقق ما بين 12 و30 مليون دولار.

وقالت دار سوذبي للمزادات إن الماسة البيضاء التي لا تشوبها شائبة، هي ثاني أكبر ماسة بيضاوية من نوعها تُعرض في مزاد.

وكانت الماسة الأكبر بوزن 118.28 قيراطا، وسجلت سعرا قياسيا بلغ 30.8 مليون دولار عندما بيعت في مزاد عام 2013.

وقال كويغ برونينغ، رئيس قسم المجوهرات في دار سوذبي للمزادات بنيويورك: "بيع الماس من هذا العيار والحجم بما بين 11.9 مليون دولار إلى 33.7 مليون دولار".

وبيعت 7 ماسات فقط من هذا النوع، والمعروفة في عالم التجارة باسم الماس الأبيض الخالي من العيوب أو الماس "المثالي"، والتي تزيد عن 100 قيراط، في مزادات سابقة.

وسيتم بيع الماسة من دون سعر ابتدائي في دار سوذبي في هونغ كونغ في 5 أكتوبر.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

BREAKING NEWS: For the first time in auction history, Sotheby’s will offer this highly important 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Oval Diamond ‘without reserve’, meaning that the highest bid will win, regardless of the amount, or the intrinsic value of the diamond itself. Never before has a diamond of this caliber - or indeed any work of art or object of this importance and inherent value - been offered this way. Only seven D colour Internally Flawless or Flawless white diamonds over 100 carats have been sold at auction, making this the eighth. Exceedingly rare, this gem has achieved the highest rankings under each of the standards by which the quality of a diamond is judged; color, cut, clarity and carat weight, also known as ‘the four c’s’. The remarkable 102.39-carat diamond will be offered in a stand-alone, single lot live auction on 5 October 2020 in Hong Kong, with bidding open online from 15 September. #Sothebys #SothebysJewels #Diamond #Diamonds #100carat

Une publication partagée par Sotheby's (@sothebys) le

وقالت دار سوذبي إن الحجر الكريم قطع من 271 قيراطا تم اكتشافها في منجم بمقاطعة أونتاريو الكندية عام 2018 وتم قصها وصقلها لأكثر من عام.

المصدر: ديلي ميل

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا