عرض ماسة نادرة بحجم بيضة وزنها 102 قيراط للبيع بسعر خرافي
تعرض دار سوذبي للمزادات واحدة من أندر الماسات في العالم، بحجم بيضة وزنها 102 قيراط، للبيع في مزاد عبر الإنترنت بداية الشهر المقبل.
ومن المتوقع أن تصبح الماسة أغلى جوهرة يتم بيعها على الإطلاق إلى مزادات عبر الإنترنت، حيث من المنتظر أن تحقق ما بين 12 و30 مليون دولار.
وقالت دار سوذبي للمزادات إن الماسة البيضاء التي لا تشوبها شائبة، هي ثاني أكبر ماسة بيضاوية من نوعها تُعرض في مزاد.
وكانت الماسة الأكبر بوزن 118.28 قيراطا، وسجلت سعرا قياسيا بلغ 30.8 مليون دولار عندما بيعت في مزاد عام 2013.
وقال كويغ برونينغ، رئيس قسم المجوهرات في دار سوذبي للمزادات بنيويورك: "بيع الماس من هذا العيار والحجم بما بين 11.9 مليون دولار إلى 33.7 مليون دولار".
وبيعت 7 ماسات فقط من هذا النوع، والمعروفة في عالم التجارة باسم الماس الأبيض الخالي من العيوب أو الماس "المثالي"، والتي تزيد عن 100 قيراط، في مزادات سابقة.
وسيتم بيع الماسة من دون سعر ابتدائي في دار سوذبي في هونغ كونغ في 5 أكتوبر.
وقالت دار سوذبي إن الحجر الكريم قطع من 271 قيراطا تم اكتشافها في منجم بمقاطعة أونتاريو الكندية عام 2018 وتم قصها وصقلها لأكثر من عام.
المصدر: ديلي ميل