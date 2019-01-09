نجمة تزين شعار "يوروفيجن-2019" في إسرائيل
أعلنت مؤسسة الإعلام الحكومي الإسرائيلي واتحاد الإعلام الأوروبي شعار مسابقة "يوروفيجن-2019" الموسيقية، والتي سوف تقام في تل أبيب منتصف مايو المقبل، ونشر الشعار على "إنستغرام".
Here is the logo design for the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv! The EBU and Israeli Host Broadcaster KAN are delighted to unveil the inspirational logo for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 - three triangles which, when united, shine together to create a golden star. It accompanies the slogan Dare to Dream, which was revealed last October in Tel Aviv by Jon Ola Sand, Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor for organizers the European Broadcasting Union. KAN has revealed more details about the creative theme for this year’s contest: "The triangle, one of the world's oldest shapes, is a cornerstone symbol found universally in art, music, cosmology and nature, representing connection and creativity. As the triangles join and combine, they become a new single entity reflecting the infinite stellar sky, as the stars of the future come together in Tel Aviv for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.” The tag line Dare to Dream symbolises inclusion, diversity and unity, which represents the core values of the Eurovision Song Contest. Tap the link on our profile to learn more on our website. #DareToDream #Eurovision #ESC2019
ويتكون الشعار من ثلاثة مثلثات تكوّن في مجموعها نجمة، حيث شرح مندوبو مؤسسة الإعلام الحكومي أن "المثلث هو أحد أقدم الأشكال الهندسية في العالم، وحجر الأساس الذي نلتقيه في الفن والموسيقى والطبيعة، ويجسّد التواصل والإبداع. وتعتبر المثلثات المتقاطعة جوهرا جديدا، يعكس السماء الممتدة إلى المالانهاية والمتلألئة بالنجوم، معبّرة عن نجوم فن البوب في المستقبل، والذين سوف يجتمعون في مسابقة (يوروفيجن-2019) المقامة في تل أبيب".
وسوف تعقد التصفيات نصف النهائية للمسابقة الموسيقية في 14 و16 مايو، والتصفية النهائية في 18 مايو.
يذكر أن المتسابقة الإسرائيلية، نيتا بارزيلاي، كانت قد فازت بمسابقة يوروفيجن للعام الماضي عن أغنيتها "Toy" (اللعبة).
