نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)

نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)
AP
أصبح رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مادة دسمة لرسوم الكاريكاتير في وسائل الإعلام العالمية، منذ بدء الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة عقب عملية "طوفان الأقصى" في 7 أكتوبر.

وفي جولة على بعض الوسائل الإعلامية ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، نستعرض أبرز الرسومات الساخرة من نتنياهو.

وعبر صحيفة الـ"إندبندنت" البريطانية، يظهر أنه منذ تم نشر حوالي 6 رسومات كاريكاتير من نتنياهو والرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن، بدءا من 13 أكتوبر الماضي.

نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)
Dave Brown, The Independent
نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)
Dave Brown, The Independent
نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)
Dave Brown, The Independent
نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)
Dave Brown, The Independent
نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)
Dave Brown, The Independent

كما نشرت صحيفة "إيران كارتون" رسما ساخرا من نتنياهو.

نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)
آسیر سانز نیه تو، "إيران كارتون"

يذكر أن صحيفة "الغارديان" البريطانية أقالت رسام الكاريكاتير المخضرم، ستيف بيل، وذلك بعد رفضها نشر كاريكاتير له بدعوى أنه يصور نتنياهو بشكل معاد للسامية.

المصدر: RT

