نتنياهو يصبح مادة دسمة لرسامي الكاريكاتير (صور)
أصبح رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مادة دسمة لرسوم الكاريكاتير في وسائل الإعلام العالمية، منذ بدء الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة عقب عملية "طوفان الأقصى" في 7 أكتوبر.
وفي جولة على بعض الوسائل الإعلامية ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، نستعرض أبرز الرسومات الساخرة من نتنياهو.
I've been drawing about Palestine since 1998, when I was in the West Bank, and since then I've realized that my cartoons are variations on the same theme. Year in and year out, I witness the continuous US-backed ethnic cleansing promoted by Israel.#Gaza_under_attackpic.twitter.com/3EJISHQpEP— Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) October 11, 2023
وعبر صحيفة الـ"إندبندنت" البريطانية، يظهر أنه منذ تم نشر حوالي 6 رسومات كاريكاتير من نتنياهو والرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن، بدءا من 13 أكتوبر الماضي.
Tomorrow's #RoguesGallery cartoon, after #JeanFrancoisMillet, for @Independent ... #Netanyhu#IsraelPalestineConflict#Israel#Palestine#Gaza#GazaUnderaAttack#Hamaspic.twitter.com/UZmFob7SM9— Dave Brown (@DaveBrownToons) October 13, 2023
كما نشرت صحيفة "إيران كارتون" رسما ساخرا من نتنياهو.
#DHToon | 'Up goes the graph' #Netanyahu#Israel#cartoonhttps://t.co/xiIBCJ9qlUpic.twitter.com/YOKuMMlg6c— Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) November 12, 2023
Who made this cartoon??— آزاد۔۔۔۔ (@ZirwaF3) November 12, 2023
I want to say please please don't give them ideas to kill.... this serial killer Netanyahu made this cartoon a reality by cutting the oxygen of 39 infants in incubators..... pic.twitter.com/uE2HgIXRJ2
يذكر أن صحيفة "الغارديان" البريطانية أقالت رسام الكاريكاتير المخضرم، ستيف بيل، وذلك بعد رفضها نشر كاريكاتير له بدعوى أنه يصور نتنياهو بشكل معاد للسامية.
