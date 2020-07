سهم "أمازون" يسجل أعلى مستوى في تاريخه

View this post on Instagram

Amazon is on 🔥. Today the web giant's share prices topped $3,000 for the first time ever. Shares have rallied 80% off their March lows at the start of the pandemic. Demand for its e-commerce and cloud-computing services has soared, leaving analyst targets in the dust. Its position also seems to be only getting stronger too, with many on Wall Street expecting the trends beneficial to the e-commerce giant to continue post-pandemic.