شلال لا يمكن رؤيته إلا من السماء
يعتبر شلال "هونوكوهاو، من المعالم الطبيعة العذراء الخلابة التي لم يمسها أحد في جزر هاواي.
ويقع الشلال في جزيرة ماوي بين المناطق الخضراء المورقة من الجبال العالية.
ومن غرائب هذا الشلال، أنه يتدفق على ارتفاع شاهق في منطقة نائية وعرة جدا، بحيث يكاد يكون من المستحيل الوصول إليه سيرا على الأقدام أو بالسيارة. ولرؤية معجزة الطبيعة يحتاج المرء إلى ركوب طائرة هليكوبتر.
Honokohau Falls Photographed these waterfalls from an open helicopter (doors off) near the summit of Puu Kukui in the West Maui Mountains, Maui, Hawaii. Honokohau Falls is said to be the tallest waterfall on Maui. It plunges in two tiers for a total of 1600 feet making it the second highest falls in the US. #awesomeearth #discoverearth #bestplacestogo #ourplanetdaily #roamtheplanet #reddit #stayandwander #travelphotographer #traveldeeper #thegreatoutdoors #intothewild #livetheadventure #welltravelled #wildernessculture #patp #canon5dmarkIII #travelwithVB #letsgosomewhere #landscapephotography #landscapecaptures #liveoutdoors #landscapelovers #helicopter #helicoptershot #waterfall #hawaii #maui #honokohaufalls
يتكون الشلال من مستويين، يبلغ ارتفاعهما الإجمالي 341 مترا. تنحدر طائرة الهليكوبتر تقريبًا إلى أسفل أحد المستويين الذي يزيد ارتفاعه على 100 متر.
