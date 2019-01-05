 
قتلى وجرحى في إطلاق نار قرب لوس أنجلوس

أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية اليوم السبت، سقوط عدد من الضحايا نتيجة إطلاق نار بالقرب من مدينة لوس أنجلوس بولاية كاليفورنيا.

يتبع...

