قتلى وجرحى في إطلاق نار قرب لوس أنجلوس
Reuters Bria Webb
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/la7g
أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية اليوم السبت، سقوط عدد من الضحايا نتيجة إطلاق نار بالقرب من مدينة لوس أنجلوس بولاية كاليفورنيا.
Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area.— Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019
#BREAKING: 'Multiple victims' in shooting near Los Angeles: local police pic.twitter.com/fSNyJYxWjw— AFP news agency (@AFP) ٥ يناير ٢٠١٩
Torrance Gable House Bowl shooting: Multiple victims reported after gunman opens fire pic.twitter.com/vR7qGReUyy— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 5, 2019
يتبع...
تعليمات استخدام خدمة التعليقات على صفحات موقع قناة "RT Arabic" (اضغط هنا)