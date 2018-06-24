 
هجوم المتطرفين الأوكران على الغجر في "لفوف" يرعب أوروبا

هجوم المتطرفين الأوكران على الغجر في
أنصار "القطاع الأيمن" في كييف - صورة من الأرشيف
أدان مجلس أوروبا، الهجوم على مخيم الغجر على مشارف مدينة لفوف الأوكرانية، وأسفر عن مقتل شخص، مطالبا إجراء تحقيق كامل وشفاف دون تأخير في الحادث.

وكتب دانيال غولتوغين، نائب الأمين العام للمجلس، في تويتر: "ندين الهجوم على الغجر، الذي تحدثت عنه الشرطة اليوم. نشعر بالرعب من مقتل شخص هذه المرة.. نتوقع إجراء تحقيق كامل وشفاف دون تأخير".

ووفقا لوسائل إعلام، فقد وقع الهجوم على معسكر الغجر السبت 23 يونيو، وتلقى رجل يبلغ من العمر 24 عاما عدة طعنات أثناء الحادث، توفي على إثرها، وأصيب أربعة آخرون.

واحتجزت الشرطة 7 مراهقين نفذوا الهجوم تتراوح أعمارهم بين 16-17 سنة، بالإضافة إلى مخطط الهجوم البالغ من العمر 20 عاما.

المصدر: lenta.ru

