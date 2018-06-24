هجوم المتطرفين الأوكران على الغجر في "لفوف" يرعب أوروبا
أدان مجلس أوروبا، الهجوم على مخيم الغجر على مشارف مدينة لفوف الأوكرانية، وأسفر عن مقتل شخص، مطالبا إجراء تحقيق كامل وشفاف دون تأخير في الحادث.
وكتب دانيال غولتوغين، نائب الأمين العام للمجلس، في تويتر: "ندين الهجوم على الغجر، الذي تحدثت عنه الشرطة اليوم. نشعر بالرعب من مقتل شخص هذه المرة.. نتوقع إجراء تحقيق كامل وشفاف دون تأخير".
#Ukraine: We condemn another attack on #Roma people, as reported by police today. We are horrified this time one person was killed. We expect a full and transparent investigation without delay. https://t.co/97tI5WuPvU— Daniel Holtgen (@CoESpokesperson) 24 июня 2018 г.
ووفقا لوسائل إعلام، فقد وقع الهجوم على معسكر الغجر السبت 23 يونيو، وتلقى رجل يبلغ من العمر 24 عاما عدة طعنات أثناء الحادث، توفي على إثرها، وأصيب أربعة آخرون.
#Ukraine: A 24y/o man stabbed to death & 4 others injured during yet another neo-#Nazi pogrom against #Romani people in #Lviv, last night. Meanwhile, neo-fascist #C14 & Svoboda party, are the recipients of Youth & Sports Ministry grants for "national-patriotic education projects" pic.twitter.com/BNf7px95cl— th1an1 (@th1an1) 24 июня 2018 г.
واحتجزت الشرطة 7 مراهقين نفذوا الهجوم تتراوح أعمارهم بين 16-17 سنة، بالإضافة إلى مخطط الهجوم البالغ من العمر 20 عاما.
One Dead, Four Injured in #Roma Camp Attack in #Ukraine.https://t.co/EUEDlqDObk— Alghadeer English (@alghadeertv_eng) 24 июня 2018 г.
المصدر: lenta.ru