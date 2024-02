البرازيل.. مصرع 8 أشخاص جراء الأمطار الغزيرة والانهيارات الأرضية (فيديو)

Man saves woman and baby trapped in a car moments before the vehicle was swept away by raging floodwaters amidst insane flooding in Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, #Brazil#Flood#Brasil#NovaIguaçu#RiodeJaneiro#BrazilFloods#FlashFlood#Rain#Flooding#Rescue#Inundação… pic.twitter.com/eg7HhVg6fp