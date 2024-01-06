 
مباشر

مقطع متداول لمسؤولة إسرائيلية تدعو لتدمير "الأونروا" لكسب الحرب في غزة (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماع فيديو لحديث مسؤولة إسرائيلية خلال مناقشة في البرلمان، تدعو فيه إلى تدمير وكالة "الأونروا" فورا لكسب الحرب في غزة.

وقالت نوغا أربيل، المسؤولة السابقة في وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية، مطالبة بتدمير وكالة الأمم المتحدة التي تقدم الإغاثة للاجئين الفلسطينيين. "لن يكون من الممكن كسب الحرب إذا لم ندمر الأونروا.. هذا التدمير يجب أن يبدأ على الفور".

وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية  أن إسرائيل تستهدف الأونروا لإخراجها من غزة وتعميق التهجير وتغيير طابع القطاع السكاني.

واعتبرت الوزارة أن الحرب على "الأونروا" تندرج في إطار مخططات التهجير القسري ومحاولات تغيير الطابع الديموغرافي في قطاع غزة وطبيعته المعروفة بالكامل.

المصدر: RT

