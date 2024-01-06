مقطع متداول لمسؤولة إسرائيلية تدعو لتدمير "الأونروا" لكسب الحرب في غزة (فيديو)
تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماع فيديو لحديث مسؤولة إسرائيلية خلال مناقشة في البرلمان، تدعو فيه إلى تدمير وكالة "الأونروا" فورا لكسب الحرب في غزة.
وقالت نوغا أربيل، المسؤولة السابقة في وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية، مطالبة بتدمير وكالة الأمم المتحدة التي تقدم الإغاثة للاجئين الفلسطينيين. "لن يكون من الممكن كسب الحرب إذا لم ندمر الأونروا.. هذا التدمير يجب أن يبدأ على الفور".
"It will be impossible to win the war if we do not destroy #UNRWA, and this destruction must begin immediately".— East West Group 🇮🇩🇧🇦🇹🇷🇩🇪🇵🇸 (@MoneyMasterGuru) January 6, 2024
During a discussion in the Israeli parliament, an official calls for the destruction of the UNRWA. #UN#GazaAttackpic.twitter.com/A5lGkkAT9i
"It will be impossible to win the war if we do not destroy UNRWA, and this destruction must begin immediately".— Al-Quds News Network (@AlQuds_News2023) January 6, 2024
During a discussion in the Israeli parliament, an official calls for the destruction of the UNRWA. pic.twitter.com/HFOElWcq8D
@Palestine During a discussion in the Israeli parliament, an official calls for the destruction of the the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza:— Dimitri Jordan (@jor13260) January 6, 2024
- "It will be impossible to win the war if we do not destroy UNRWA, and this destruction must begin immediately". pic.twitter.com/dlhqfkeQan
وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية أن إسرائيل تستهدف الأونروا لإخراجها من غزة وتعميق التهجير وتغيير طابع القطاع السكاني.
واعتبرت الوزارة أن الحرب على "الأونروا" تندرج في إطار مخططات التهجير القسري ومحاولات تغيير الطابع الديموغرافي في قطاع غزة وطبيعته المعروفة بالكامل.
المصدر: RT