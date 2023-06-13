 
الشرطة البريطانية: اعتقال رجل بعد العثور على 3 قتلى في نوتنغهام (صور + فيديو)

sky news
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية اعتقال رجل بعد العثور على 3 قتلى في نوتنغهام كانوا ضحية عمليات طعن ودهس وقتل متزامنة، وذلك بعد أن أفادت في وقت سابق بأنها تتعامل مع حادث "خطير" في المدينة.

وقالت شرطة نوتنغهامشير في بيان إن "تم إلقاء القبض على رجل (31 عاما) للاشتباه في ارتكابه جريمة قتل بعد مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص في المدينة"، مبينة أنه "تم استدعاء الشرطة إلى طريق إلكستون بعد الساعة الرابعة فجرا حيث تم العثور على شخصين ميتين في الشارع. ثم تم استدعاء الضباط إلى حادث آخر في شارع ميلتون حيث حاولت شاحنة دهس ثلاثة أشخاص، يتم علاجهم حاليا في المستشفى. كما تم العثور على رجل ميتا في طريق مجدالا".

 وقالت رئيسة الشرطة كيت مينيل: "هذا حادث مروع ومأساوي أودى بحياة ثلاثة أشخاص. نعتقد أن هذه الحوادث الثلاثة كلها مرتبطة ولدينا رجل رهن الاعتقال. هذا التحقيق في مراحله الأولى ويعمل فريق من المحققين على تحديد ما حدث بالضبط".

وكانت الشرطة أفادت في وقت سابق بأن الضباط وأجهزة خدمات الطوارئ في عدة مواقع يتعاملون مع "حادث خطير مستمر"، مؤكدة أنه تم إغلاق العديد من الطرق في جميع أنحاء المدينة أثناء التحقيق في الحادث.

وطلبت من "الجمهور وسائقي السيارات تجنب الطرقات المغلقة واتخاذ طرق بديلة".

وقالت شبكة Nottingham Express Transit (NET) أيضا إنها علقت جميع خدمات المترو بسبب "حوادث خطيرة في جميع أنحاء المدينة والضواحي".

المصدر: sky news + RT

