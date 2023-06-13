الشرطة البريطانية: اعتقال رجل بعد العثور على 3 قتلى في نوتنغهام (صور + فيديو)
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية اعتقال رجل بعد العثور على 3 قتلى في نوتنغهام كانوا ضحية عمليات طعن ودهس وقتل متزامنة، وذلك بعد أن أفادت في وقت سابق بأنها تتعامل مع حادث "خطير" في المدينة.
وقالت شرطة نوتنغهامشير في بيان إن "تم إلقاء القبض على رجل (31 عاما) للاشتباه في ارتكابه جريمة قتل بعد مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص في المدينة"، مبينة أنه "تم استدعاء الشرطة إلى طريق إلكستون بعد الساعة الرابعة فجرا حيث تم العثور على شخصين ميتين في الشارع. ثم تم استدعاء الضباط إلى حادث آخر في شارع ميلتون حيث حاولت شاحنة دهس ثلاثة أشخاص، يتم علاجهم حاليا في المستشفى. كما تم العثور على رجل ميتا في طريق مجدالا".
31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre this morning#Nottingham— UpdatesPlug 🔌 (@updates_plug) June 13, 2023
A Thread pic.twitter.com/BB3jYCnjgr
وقالت رئيسة الشرطة كيت مينيل: "هذا حادث مروع ومأساوي أودى بحياة ثلاثة أشخاص. نعتقد أن هذه الحوادث الثلاثة كلها مرتبطة ولدينا رجل رهن الاعتقال. هذا التحقيق في مراحله الأولى ويعمل فريق من المحققين على تحديد ما حدث بالضبط".
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city.— Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) June 13, 2023
Read the full story on our website: https://t.co/x5ZqZhNR77pic.twitter.com/zcwTFEDB8A
A major incident has prompted a large police presence in Nottingham. National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers are on the scene. #Nottingham#MajorIncident#PolicePresence#NationalInterAgency#Breaking#LIVE— Leon D. Crane (@leondcrane) June 13, 2023
Watch LIVE 👇https://t.co/dmy5lfCkTspic.twitter.com/MgVQZpu4YV
وكانت الشرطة أفادت في وقت سابق بأن الضباط وأجهزة خدمات الطوارئ في عدة مواقع يتعاملون مع "حادث خطير مستمر"، مؤكدة أنه تم إغلاق العديد من الطرق في جميع أنحاء المدينة أثناء التحقيق في الحادث.
وطلبت من "الجمهور وسائقي السيارات تجنب الطرقات المغلقة واتخاذ طرق بديلة".
Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident.— Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) June 13, 2023
The following roads are closed-
Ilkeston Road,
Milton Street,
Magdala Road,
Maples Street,
Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city,
Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.
Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/OQMOppuYyj
وقالت شبكة Nottingham Express Transit (NET) أيضا إنها علقت جميع خدمات المترو بسبب "حوادث خطيرة في جميع أنحاء المدينة والضواحي".
Service Update 05:50 Due to a major Police incident in the city centre, we have had to suspend all services. NCT buses are are accepting our tickets and passes. pic.twitter.com/0LxNTjbWh3— NET Nottingham Tram (@NETTram) June 13, 2023
Chaos in the city centre with multiple streets shut and a large police and rescue presence. I’m at the scene right now - this is Milton Street. Follow us for the latest updates @nottslivepic.twitter.com/9ZIkLqtvly— Olimpia Zagnat (@OlimpiaZagnat) June 13, 2023
A major police investigation is underway into a "serious incident" in Nottingham.— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 13, 2023
Ben & Sally had the latest details on #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/Wg3peoPcH4pic.twitter.com/DipoL729c3
المصدر: sky news + RT