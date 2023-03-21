 
"غازبروم" تحقق رقما قياسيا تاريخيا لإمدادات الغاز اليومية إلى الصين

نجل ترامب ينتقد تصريحات ديسانتس

AP
انتقد دونالد ترامب جونيور، حاكم ولاية فلوريدا رون ديسانتيس لرفضه المعلومات التي تتحدث عن توجيه لائحة اتهام إلى والده الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب.

وكتب دونالد جونيور في تغريدة على "تويتر": "يعتقد ديسانتيس أن قيام الديمقراطيين بتسليح القانون لإدانة الرئيس ترامب هو سيرك مصطنع وليس مشكلة حقيقية"، واصفا هذا التصريح بالـ"ضعف".

وقال في تغريدة أخرى: "لا يهم إذا كنت تكره ترامب أم لا فليس هناك أي قضية أكثر واقعية وأكثر أهمية للرد عليها من قيام الديمقراطيين بتسليح الحكومة لاستهداف خصومهم السياسيين. أي جمهوري لا يستطيع معرفة ذلك، لا يفهم ما نواجهه جميعا".

المصدر:RT

