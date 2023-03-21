نجل ترامب ينتقد تصريحات ديسانتس
انتقد دونالد ترامب جونيور، حاكم ولاية فلوريدا رون ديسانتيس لرفضه المعلومات التي تتحدث عن توجيه لائحة اتهام إلى والده الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب.
وكتب دونالد جونيور في تغريدة على "تويتر": "يعتقد ديسانتيس أن قيام الديمقراطيين بتسليح القانون لإدانة الرئيس ترامب هو سيرك مصطنع وليس مشكلة حقيقية"، واصفا هذا التصريح بالـ"ضعف".
So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a "manufactured circus" & isn't a "real issue"— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2023
Pure weakness. Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He's totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors. 100% Controlled Opposition. https://t.co/3fT06rlbH5
وقال في تغريدة أخرى: "لا يهم إذا كنت تكره ترامب أم لا فليس هناك أي قضية أكثر واقعية وأكثر أهمية للرد عليها من قيام الديمقراطيين بتسليح الحكومة لاستهداف خصومهم السياسيين. أي جمهوري لا يستطيع معرفة ذلك، لا يفهم ما نواجهه جميعا".
Shouldn't matter if you hate Trump or not, there isn't any issue more real & more important to push back against than Dems weaponizing the government to target their political opponents. Any Republican who can't figure that out, doesn't truly understand what we're all up against. https://t.co/CwNJgWiqGn— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2023
المصدر:RT