ألمانيا وهولندا تتعهدان بتقديم 6 مدافع هاوتزر لأوكرانيا

On the eve of the NATO Summit, Christine Lambrecht @BMVg_Bundeswehr and I have just announced that 🇩🇪 and 🇳🇱 will send 6 additional PzH2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. Ukraine needs them to defend itself against the Russian aggression ⤵️ https://t.co/tPQjuRED5Xpic.twitter.com/uCwyMYIn7A