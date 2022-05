استطلاع: 59% من البريطانيين يعتقدون أن على جونسون الاستقالة

SNAP POLL: 59% of Britons think that Boris Johnson should resign as PM



All Brits

Should resign: 59%

Should remain: 30%



Con voters

Resign: 27%

Remain: 63%



Lab voters

Resign: 88%

Resign: 88%

Remain: 6%