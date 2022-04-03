 
الشرطة الأمريكية: 6 قتلى و9 جرحى على الأقل جراء إطلاق نار وسط ساكرامينتو

الشرطة الأمريكية: 6 قتلى و9 جرحى على الأقل جراء إطلاق نار وسط ساكرامينتو
أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية عن مقتل ستة أشخاص وإصابة تسعة آخرين على الأقل جراء إطلاق نار وسط مدينة ساكرامينتو بولاية كاليفورنيا.

وأكدت شرطة ساكرامينتو على حسابها الرسمي في "تويتر" أنها علقت حركة المرور في اثنين من شوارع المدينة، مشيرة إلى أن ضباطها يحققون في حادث إطلاق نار خلف على الأقل ستة قتلى.

ولفتت الشرطة إلى أن الوضع لا يزال قيد التطور ودعت المواطنين إلى الابتعاد عن موقع الحادث، مشيرة إلى أن تواجدا مكثفا لقواتها هناك مستمر.

ولم تتضح ملابسات الحادث المأساوي بعد، بينما تداول نشطاء في "تويتر" مقطع فيديو وثّق لحظة إطلاق الرصاص خلال شجار جماعي وقع في الموقع. 

المصدر: RT

