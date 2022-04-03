الشرطة الأمريكية: 6 قتلى و9 جرحى على الأقل جراء إطلاق نار وسط ساكرامينتو

#breaking UPDATE 2:49am on mass shooting 10th & K #sacramento Heard at least 50 rounds in 15 seconds. 5 reported Triage code was “Black”. 3 highly critical just reported, 5 total enroute to two hospitals. This will be a mass shooting and homicide. @kron4news@KTVU@kcranewspic.twitter.com/hLDttwVb30