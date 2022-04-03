الشرطة الأمريكية: 6 قتلى و9 جرحى على الأقل جراء إطلاق نار وسط ساكرامينتو
أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية عن مقتل ستة أشخاص وإصابة تسعة آخرين على الأقل جراء إطلاق نار وسط مدينة ساكرامينتو بولاية كاليفورنيا.
وأكدت شرطة ساكرامينتو على حسابها الرسمي في "تويتر" أنها علقت حركة المرور في اثنين من شوارع المدينة، مشيرة إلى أن ضباطها يحققون في حادث إطلاق نار خلف على الأقل ستة قتلى.
🚨 K Street Shooting Update🚨— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022
Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased. There will be a media staging area at 9th St/K St. Continue to follow this thread for updates. #kstreetshooting#sacramentopolice#sacpd
ولفتت الشرطة إلى أن الوضع لا يزال قيد التطور ودعت المواطنين إلى الابتعاد عن موقع الحادث، مشيرة إلى أن تواجدا مكثفا لقواتها هناك مستمر.
ولم تتضح ملابسات الحادث المأساوي بعد، بينما تداول نشطاء في "تويتر" مقطع فيديو وثّق لحظة إطلاق الرصاص خلال شجار جماعي وقع في الموقع.
#BREAKING: New video from the shooting in downtown Sacramento, California appears to capture fully automatic gunfire. Up to 6 fatalities reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/oHUFea5vF6— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) April 3, 2022
#breaking UPDATE 2:49am on mass shooting 10th & K #sacramento Heard at least 50 rounds in 15 seconds. 5 reported Triage code was “Black”. 3 highly critical just reported, 5 total enroute to two hospitals. This will be a mass shooting and homicide. @kron4news@KTVU@kcranewspic.twitter.com/hLDttwVb30— UkuleleJayBBQ (@ukulelejaybbq) April 3, 2022
المصدر: RT