إندونيسيا تحذر من تسونامي بعد زلزال شدته 7.5 درجة

🚨BREAKING NEWS: TSUNAMI HAS BEEN GENERATED after EARTHQUAKE in the last few minutes just off coast of Indonesia north of Maumere. MAGNITUDE: 7.6. Heavy damage is expected. @wlwt#earthquake#indonesia@kevinwlwt@RandiRicoWLWT@AllisonWeather@WxLadyKatie#tsunami#BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/a3FUwODoLR