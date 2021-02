تركيا تتسلم قيادة قوة في الناتو معنية بالعمليات المضادة للألغام

The Turkish TCG SOKULLU MEHMET PAŞA training ship will carry out its duty as the flagship of SNMCMG-2 in which the MCM Vessels of the Bulgarian, Spanish, Italian, Romanian and Greek Navies will take part.https://t.co/YDZ9eR7gIm#WeAreNATO#StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/IuqKKs14ZH