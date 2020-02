كتاب جديد يكشف موضع إعجاب غريبا لدى ترامب

Preorder today—SINKING IN THE SWAMP: HOW TRUMP’s MISFITS & MINIONS POISONED WASHINGTON, is due for release on Tues. Feb. 11 (DC book launch event at @PoliticsProse near Union Market on Feb 13 —come hang!). We think you’ll...have a lot of fun reading this😉 https://t.co/UMNOg3ZZCH