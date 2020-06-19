 
مظاهر مقاطعة المنتجات الصينية في الهند

نشأت في الهند حملة مقاطعة المنتجات الصينية العفوية وذلك بعد اشتباك حدودي بين قوات البلدين الاثنين 15 يونيو أسفر عن مقتل 20 جنديا هنديا.

