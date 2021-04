عالمة تكتشف بصمة ديناصور عملاق عمره 175 مليون عام أثناء جمعها المحار

OMG! After seeing yesterday's post about the giant theropod footprint, my good friend and archaeologist @MarieEWoods has only gone and found another giant dimosaur footprint on Yorkshire's Jurassic Coast!! 😍🤯🦖



Plans are now afoot to collect it. See what I did there. https://t.co/ka2r5ltcySpic.twitter.com/LPOIuZO9DB