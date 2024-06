نادي النصر السعودي يستقر على ضم نجم نادي ليفربول لمزاملة رونالدو

🚨📉 #AlNassr are not oriented to sign #Szczesny, confirmed.



🔥 After Copa America, the 🇸🇦 club will try again with #Allison - its main target - pushing hard to convince him.



💰 The 🇧🇷 GK prefers to stay in 🇪🇺, but a huge offer is ready to change the #Liverpool player's mind. pic.twitter.com/m3zFDc5r0S