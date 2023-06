سيجار غوارديولا يتصدر احتفالات السيتي في قلب مانشستر

Pep Guardiola's Man City era so far:



• First team to achieve 100 points

• First team to win a domestic quad

• Treble

• 3x PL's in a row (5 in the last 6 years)

• 4x League cups in a row

• Most goals scored in a PL season (106)

• Best GD in a PL season (+79)

