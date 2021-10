الروسي كاراتسيف يتأهل إلى ربع نهائي كأس الكرملين للتنس

Aslan Moves On In Moscow



It was around this time last year that we started to get hints that something big was about to happen for Aslan Karatsev.



Then, he was a wildcard into St. Petersburg.



Now, he's the #2 seed in Moscow!



Karatsev cruises past Egor Gerasimov, 6-4, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/5kOjVHX79a