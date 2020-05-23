بعد يوم من نشرها كلمة "وداعا".. وفاة المصارعة الشابة كيمورا نجمة أحد برامج "نيتفليكس"
أعلنت منظمة المصارعة الاستعراضية اليابانية We Are Stardom اليوم السبت، وفاة المصارعة هانا كيمورا عن عمر 22 عاما، دون الإعلان عن سبب الوفاة.
Stardom fans,— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020
We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.
Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.
We appreciate your support during this difficult time.
وكانت كيمورا إحدى نجمات برنامج الواقع الياباني "منزل بشرفة" الذي تعرضه شركة "نيتفليكس" العالمية.
Netflix has delayed the release of new #TerraceHouse episodes in the wake of cast member and pro wrestler Hana Kimura's death https://t.co/sHxL3YL1qOpic.twitter.com/HZNXQvlvQh— Variety (@Variety) May 23, 2020
ونشرت كيمورا في الأيام الماضية العديد من المنشورات المثيرة للقلق على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تشير فيها أنها تتعرض للتنمر عبر الإنترنت.
وفي آخر صورة نشرتها كيمورا عبر حسابها في "إنستغرام" أمس الجمعة، ظهرت مع قطتها وأرفقت الصورة بكلمة "وداعا".
وقام العديد من أصدقائها بالتعبير عن صدمتهم بموتها المفاجئ وأبدوا حزنهم الشديد على فقدانها.
I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj— Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020
The death of Hana Kimura is an absolute tragedy. I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be kind. RIP.— Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) May 23, 2020
I am heartbroken hearing how the world has lost a kindsoul in Hana Kimura. Last year when I discovered Stardom I was captivated by her work and uniqueness. She was also role model for me when I was fighting body image issues and I will be forever thankful of that♥️#RIPHanaKimurapic.twitter.com/vDAq67Lv8D— ♻️𝙺𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚎♻️ (@x_xKars) May 23, 2020
المصدر: لينتا رو