بعد يوم من نشرها كلمة "وداعا".. وفاة المصارعة الشابة كيمورا نجمة أحد برامج "نيتفليكس"

أعلنت منظمة المصارعة الاستعراضية اليابانية We Are Stardom اليوم السبت، وفاة المصارعة هانا كيمورا عن عمر 22 عاما، دون الإعلان عن سبب الوفاة.

وكانت كيمورا إحدى نجمات برنامج الواقع الياباني "منزل بشرفة" الذي تعرضه شركة "نيتفليكس" العالمية.

ونشرت كيمورا في الأيام الماضية العديد من المنشورات المثيرة للقلق على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تشير فيها أنها تتعرض للتنمر عبر الإنترنت.

وفي آخر صورة نشرتها كيمورا عبر حسابها في "إنستغرام" أمس الجمعة، ظهرت مع قطتها وأرفقت الصورة بكلمة "وداعا".

وقام العديد من أصدقائها بالتعبير عن صدمتهم بموتها المفاجئ وأبدوا حزنهم الشديد على فقدانها.

المصدر: لينتا رو

