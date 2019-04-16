شابة أمريكية تعبر بطريقة فريدة عن إعجابها بالفرعون صلاح!
تواظب المدونة الأمريكية كيري ماكوسكا، خلال سفرها حول العالم على ارتداء قميص ليفربول الإنجليزي رقم 11 الخاص بالنجم المصري محمد صلاح.
وتشجع ماكوسكا، الريدز منذ 19 عاما، ولكن تألق الفرعون صلاح الموسم الماضي جعلها من أكثر المعجبين به، وقررت ارتداء قميص ليفربول الذي يحمل رقمه واسمه في كل البلدان التي تزورها حول العالم.
#Sponsored I feel completely in my element here in Panama walking barefoot in the jungle on my way to the beach! 🤗🌴🌺If you caught my Instagram stories yesterday (they’re still up) I took a boat to Isla Bastimentos & explores Red Frog Beach in Bocas Del Toro. I got to see that there really are red frogs all over the island!😍🐸 ✧ What’s funny is that I could capture a similar photo from my home state of Florida with a pathway through banana trees. I grew up in an American state where we have beautiful beaches, & coconut & banana trees. I love tropical places & this is why I completely feel in my element in Panama! ✧ The difference being here is that I get to practice my Spanish, experience new cultures, & I get to see sloths & monkeys in the trees! I just continue to be amazed with the amount of wildlife & natural beauty I’ve seen every day in Panama. I couldn’t be happier with this destination of choice & flying with @spiritairlines from my hometown airport of Orlando!✈️ #MoreGo ✧ So what type of destination do you prefer? Tropical of chillier weather?🌴☀️🗻❄️ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #bocasdeltoro #girlslovetravel #panamapictures #amopanama #LFC #MoSalah #Salah #MohamedSalah #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #YNWA #LFCfamily #LoveLFC #klopp #anfield #thereds #weareliverpool #bananatree #palmtrees #vacation🌴 #vacationfun #vacationvibes #vacaymode #vacayvibes #tropicalparadise #paradisefound #tropicalvibes #tropicallife
When the weather sucks & there’s nothing to do on an island. 😩 Once the rain started coming down on the beach I ran to the closest restaurant for shelter which was a mile away since this was a remote island. Of course being in Panama they were playing football on the TV & I at least had a fun way to pass the time. By the way, did anyone see @mosalah ‘s last minute goal for Egypt last night? Thank you @safakadhim87 for sharing with me.😍⚽️ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #panama🇵🇦 #girlslovetravel #panamapictures #amopanama #visitpanama #pty #pty🇵🇦 #panamapictures #panamagram #sharemywyndhampic #besthotels #girlsthatwander #travelaroundtheworld #gltlove #girlslovetravel #womenwhotravel #sheexplores #travelblogger #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool #YNWA #LFCfamily #LoveLFC #mosalah #salah #mohamedsalah #anfield #weareliverpool #vacationvibes
I haven’t been very active on here because I’ve been working crazy hours on lots of projects & I haven’t been feeling well. I’m finally starting to feel better today.🤗🤞 ✧ One of the projects I’ve been working on is with @amykate8lfc. We are excited to launch our new blog @theredway1892! It’s a blog that combines our love of supporting @liverpoolfc & our love of travel!✈️⚽️ We both love to travel to Liverpool to watch games, we also travel for preseason tours, & travel to visit other LFC supporters groups. We are going to start documenting this through blog posts and videos. We are also hosting live broadcasts (starting tomorrow) which will connect the Liverpool community around the world. If you’re a Liverpool supporter please click the link in my bio & Instagram stories as we would love to hear your feedback on our new project!✈️❤️⚽️ ✧ Also, I posted about Egypt on Monday & some of you asked why I love it there so much. I first went to Egypt in January 2017 (before Liverpool signed @mosalah so it’s not because of him🤣) & geeked out over the ancient Egyptian culture. It was a childhood dream of mine to see the Pyramids, the ancient temples, to see King Tut’s artifacts & to tour the ancient tombs. There’s still so much I haven’t seen in the country which is why I’ll go back in January!🇪🇬 Does anyone else geek out over history? 😆 ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #girlslovetravel #gltlove #wetravelgirls #travelblogger #girlsabroad #LFC #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #LFCfamily #YNWA #MoSalah #Salah #mohamedsalah #ThisIsEgypt #Cairo #giza #pyramids #myegypt #visitegypt #cairoegypt #iamtb #middleeast #northafrica #girlsthatwander #letsgosomewhere #traveldeeper #makemoments #wanderlustwednesday #passionpassport #championsleague
So let’s chat about LA, Hollywood & celebrities! Have you met a celebrity before? ✧ I really don’t know much at all about celebrities unless they are football/soccer players. 😆⚽️ I’ve met Liverpool players such as @mosalah a few times now. The last time I met Salah he recognized me & joked that I wanted another photo with him. 😱🤣 I’ll share some photos in my instagram stories from when I met him. ✧ When I was in LA during this last trip I went to Warner Brothers Studios with @mattylinepics & I met a celebrity there! I never thought I would recognize a Hollywood celebrity because I don’t watch a lot of movies or TV. I do love the TV show @dextertvseries l(one of the few shows I’ve actually watched) & if you’ve watched it too you might recognize the actor I met who was killed off in the show! I’ll share a photo in my Instagram stories from meeting him as well.🤗 ✧ PS... I am hosting another live broadcast this coming Sunday at 11 am EDT/ 4 pm BST to chat about how to travel on the cheap! I have two other travel bloggers joining me to share our best tips on traveling without needing a lot of money. The link for this broadcast is in my bio & Instagram stories! Come join us! ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #usatravel #usatrip #girlslovetravel #gltlove #roadtripping #wetravelgirls #womenwhotravel #glt #sheexplores #californiacoast #explorecalifornia #westcoastliving #californiacaptures #lfc #liverpool #liverpoolfc #ynwa #lfcfamily #firmino #salah #mosalah #mohamedsalah #klopp #anfield #thereds #weareliverpool #lacma #discoverla #visitcalifornia #californialove
Monument Valley is just so cool. Does anyone recognize this setting from movies? Lots of films were set here including Forrest Gump, Mission: Impossible, Transformers: Age of Extinction, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Wild Wild West, Thelma & Louise, various John Wayne movies, and plenty more westerns. I guess I really should be wearing a cowgirl outfit 🤣👢but as usual most of what’s in my suitcase is a bunch of Liverpool shirts⚽️🤷♀️ ✧ @mosalah player tee👚 from @anfieldshop 😀 ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #girlslovetravel #roadtripusa #usaroadtrip #travelusa #travelamerica #exploreusa #findyourpark #utah #yesvisitutah #beautahful #monumentvalley #utahisrad #lifeelevated #iloveutah #exploreutah #visitutah #wowutah #utahgram #navajonation #roadtrippin #Mosalah #salah #mohamedsalah #LFC #YNWA #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #lfcfamily #welivelfc #weareliverpool
Would you sit this close to the edge... yes or no? 😬😆 ✧ By the way... who is celebrating Eid today? Happy Eid to all of my friends who are! I thought I would represent the holiday by wearing this awesome @mosalah Arabic player t-shirt from the @anfieldshop. No, I’m not Muslim but travel has helped me gain a lot of respect for other religions and cultures. ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #girlslovetravel #roadtripusa #usaroadtrip #travelusa #travelamerica #exploreusa #findyourpark #roadtrippin #Mosalah #salah #mohamedsalah #LFC #YNWA #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #lfcfamily #welivelfc #weareliverpool #eidmubarak #naturalcolorado #viewcolorado #colorado #explorecolorado #nationalpark #nationalparks #gunnison #eidmubarak2018 #eid #eid2018 #outdoorwomen - [ ]
I finally got to see the @mosalah wall mural in Manhattan.😍 ✧ I can’t believe it’s already been over a week since I was here in NYC for the Liverpool preseason match. Of course Salah also posted a photo here from his Manhattan visit last week! 😆 ✧ I meant to post more photos from the preseason tour but I ended up falling ill this week. I’ve spent most of the week coughing and sleeping 🤕 and I’m blaming the crazy road trip. 🤦♀️🚗 Does anyone else get sick with a crazy travel schedule and lack of sleep? 😩 ✧ P.s... I chatted with Nish from @lfccouch about the USA preseason tour including traveling to all 3 games, meeting Klopp, meeting most of the team (including meeting Mo Salah twice😱), the legends, & the atmosphere for the games and events. The link for the podcast (episode 205) is in my bio and in my Instagram stories as well. ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #LFC #YNWA #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #mosalah #salah #mohamedsalah #lovelfc #lfcfamily #weareliverpool #ilovefootball #championsleague #premierleague #uefachampionsleague #soccergame #soccergirl #manhattan #nyc #nycity #loveny #lovenyc #summerinnyc #thecitythatneversleeps #roadtripusa #usaroadtrip #travelusa - [ ]
Over the past year I traveled around 4 different continents, exactly 1 week ago I was here in Rome, yesterday I flew back to Florida, and today I am planning out all of my USA road trips for this summer! I am going to drive around the southeast USA for the next few weeks but at the end of July I’ll be on a road trip for the Liverpool FC preseason USA tour. I can’t wait to see the reds play in Charlotte, NYC, and Michigan and meet up with @amykate8lfc @tracy_lynn321 @littlemojo993 @donnalfc21 @dawnharring and other North American supporters. 😀🚗⚽️🇺🇸 What are your summer travel plans? ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #girlslovetravel #LFC #Salah #MoSalah #MohamedSalah #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #YNWA #LFCfamily #LoveLFC #weareliverpool #thekop #klopp #futbol #instasoccer #footie #footy #russia2018 #fifaworldcup #instarome #visitrome #iloverome #ig_rome #anfieldroad #fifa18 #trevifountain #fontanaditrevi #romeitaly #soccerlife #soccerislife
I watched the match last night at an Irish bar in Rome and today I’m flying out of one of my favorite countries feeling very sad. 😭 Liverpool was always the underdog against Real Madrid so it doesn’t come as a shock to me that we lost (of course I was dying for a win). It’s just sad how we lost. 😭 I hope that @mosalah will have a speedy recovery and he will be able to play for Egypt in the World Cup. 🙏⚽️ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #girlslovetravel #LFC #YNWA #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #MoSalah #LFCfamily #LoveLFC #championsleague #uefa #uefachampionsleague #futbol #soccer #footie #footy #weareliverpool #russia2018 #fifaworldcup #mohamedsalah #salah #championsleaguefinal #uclfinal #anfieldroad #thekop #colosseo #colosseum #instarome #visitrome #iloverome #ig_rome
I love @mosalah22 and not just because he’s a goal scoring machine for Liverpool! 🤣🙌⚽️ One of the reasons I was excited when Liverpool signed Salah is because he’s from my favorite country! I also knew he would play well with Klopp’s style of play but I had no idea he would be this good. 😍 I don’t think anyone knew he would score so many goals.😆 ✧ ✧ ✧ People might think it’s silly to like a player so much because of where they are from but I’ve always associated travel with football. 😍✈️⚽️ I can walk around in my home country 🇺🇸all day wearing my Liverpool shirt and no one will recognize what I’m wearing. When I travel to most countries wearing my Liverpool shirt I often have lots of people wanting to chat about football and especially wanting to chat about Salah. I’ve learned that everyone around the world loves him... even Manchester United supporters. 🙄🤣🤣🤣 ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #girlslovetravel #mohamedsalah #salah #weareliverpool #liverpool #liverpoolfc #lfc #ynwa #lfcfamily #mosalah #anfield #lovelfc #futbol #soccer #premierleague #championsleague #arabs #phuket #phiphi #thailand #longtailboat #phuketthailand #travelthailand #visitthailand #explorethailand #thailandtrip #thaistagram #krabi #krabithailand #amazingthailand
Just sitting here chilling in my Mo Salah shirt on a magic carpet in Petra! 🤣🙌 Over the past week I’ve been interviewed by 8 different media outlets in Egypt as a result of the Tweet response from @Mosalah about my images from around the world wearing his shirt. 😱😭 The interviews were all shared by those media outlets on Twitter and Facebook but I’ve been sharing the links for these interviews all week on my Instagram stories. All of the articles have been published in Arabic but today I’m sharing a link from @NileFMonline for an article in English! If you want to read the translation of Salah’s response and why I combine travel✈️ + football⚽️ then click the link in my bio or Instagram stories.🤪 ✧ ✧ ✧ P.s... I know this is a photo of Jordan but the player on the back of my shirt is Egyptian (for those of you who don’t follow football 🤣⚽️) and I’ve been wearing his shirt in 11 different countries while traveling for much of the football season. I have to say the people of Egypt are amazing! They’ve showed me so much love for wearing their football celebrity’s shirt around the world and I never even expected this! ❤️ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ ✧ #LFC #YNWA #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool #LoveLFC #weareliverpool #Salah #MoSalah #MohamedSalah #LFCfamily #Anfield #ChampionsLeague #futbol #soccer #uefachampionsleague #uefa #soccergirl #Petra #shareyourjordan #wadirum #discoverjordan #livelovejordan #amman #desertlife #deserttrip #travellover #travelislife #arabs #middleeast #visitjordan
المصدر: kerrysomewhere/instagram