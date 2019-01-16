ناسا تنشر أول فيديو لأبعد كوكب استكشفته البشرية
أصدرت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية "ناسا" أول فيديو لأبعد جسم استكشفته البشرية على الإطلاق، منذ بدء محاولاتها غزو الفضاء.
ويُظهر المقطع "ألتيما ثولي"، وهو جسم على شكل رجل ثلج يقع على بعد أربعة مليارات ميل من الأرض، وهو يتدحرج رأسا على عقب في الفضاء.
والتقطت ناسا الكوكب الواقع على حافة النظام الشمسي في منطقة تعرف باسم حزام كويبر، بواسطة مسبار "نيو هوريزونز" قبل أن يتراجع مرة أخرى.
وتم إنشاء ملف "Gif" من خلال تجميع صور المسبار الفضائي التي تم التقاطها عند اقترابه من "ألتيما ثولي"، في الفترة ما بين 31 ديسمبر و1 يناير.
ويعرض الفيديو القصير دوران الصخور المكونة للكوكب والشبيهة بالمروحة كما تراها كاميرا التصوير طويلة المدى (LORRI) الخاصة بالمسبار.
وقالت ناسا في بيان لها: "تستغرق فترة دوران ألتيما ثولي حوالي 16 ساعة، لذا فإن الفيديو يغطي أقل من نصف دورة".
New 📸! Around and around: This gif shows the propeller-like rotation of #UltimaThule as seen by the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) aboard @NASANewHorizons as the spacecraft sped toward its close encounter. @nasahttps://t.co/lBM4L8EctGpic.twitter.com/8PhJHsvVFa— Johns Hopkins APL (@JHUAPL) January 15, 2019
Zoom with a view: Made from two images taken 38 minutes apart, here is #UltimaThule! The "Thule" lobe is closest to the @NASANewHorizons spacecraft. As Ultima Thule is seen to rotate, hints of the topography can be perceived. @NASAhttps://t.co/fKsyLeW9pYpic.twitter.com/5S9zZ5d3Eg— Johns Hopkins APL (@JHUAPL) January 3, 2019
وأضافت الوكالة أن فريق "نيو هوريزونز" سيستخدم هذه البيانات للمساعدة في تحديد شكل ثلاثي الأبعاد لألتيما ثولي"، من أجل فهم طبيعته وأصله بشكل أفضل.
ويقع المسبار حاليا على بعد 12 مليون ميل خلف "ألتيما ثولي" المعروف أيضا باسم "2014 MU69"، وخلال فترة طيرانه في 1 يناير، أمضى المسبار ساعات عديدة في جمع البيانات التي سيكتشفها العلماء خلال الأشهر الـ 20 المقبلة.
وكشفت الصور الأولى التي نشرتها الوكالة، في 3 يناير الجاري، أن القطعة المتجمدة التي يبلغ طولها 21 ميلا حمراء اللون وتتكون من جزأين، أحدهما يدعى "ألتيما" والآخر "ثولي"، وقد اندمجا ليشكلا هذه الصخرة الشبيهة برجل الثلج.
Meet #UltimaThule! After flying by the most distant object ever explored, our New Horizons spacecraft beamed back the first pictures and science data. These new images, taken from as close as 17,000 miles, revealed that this object is a “contact binary,” consisting of two connected spheres. End to end, Ultima Thule measures 19 miles in length. The team has dubbed the larger sphere “Ultima” and the smaller sphere “Thule”. The team says that the two spheres likely joined as early as 99 percent of the way back to the formation of the solar system, colliding no faster than two cars in a fender-bender. It likely formed over time as a rotating cloud of small, icy bodies started to combine. Eventually, 2 larger bodies remained and slowly spiraled closer until they touched, forming the bi-lobed object we see today. Studying Ultima Thule is helping us understand how planets form — both those in our own solar system and those orbiting other stars in our galaxy. Data from the New Year's Day flyby will continue to arrive over the next weeks and months, with much higher resolution images yet to come. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute #nasa #space #kuiperbelt #ultimathule #science #explore #spacecraft #newhorizons #newyearseve #newyearsday #discovery #contactbinary #data #spheres #solarsystem
وقال الدكتور آلان ستيرن، الباحث الرئيس في برنامج "نيو هوريزونز"، إن حجم الكوكب يشابه حجم العاصمة واشنطن تقريبا.
ومن المنتظر أن تستمر مركبة "نيو هوريزونز" في إرسال الصور والبيانات خلال الأشهر القليلة المقبلة.
المصدر: ذي صن