كويكب "محتمل الخطورة" يدنو من الأرض!

Newly-discovered #asteroid 2024 MK will pass closer than the Moon on June 29. Because of its size, it will brighten enough for backyard astrophotographers around the globe, especially in the southern hemisphere. It is possibly as wide as 280 meters.

