"المذنّب الأخضر" يظهر لأول مرة منذ 50 ألف عام وهذا أفضل وقت لمشاهدته

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) between 2230 UTC & 2305 UTC yesterday evening. An absolutely painstaking process of stacking the comet and getting the tails out in Photoshop, nearly wanted to stick my head through a wall. 103 x ISO 3200 3 sec exposures tracked at 135 mm f/5. pic.twitter.com/FKYIFjKnXO