صور تحبس الأنفاس لتضاريس المريخ توحي بماض دوري غامض!

HiRISE 10K: Layering in Danielson Crater



This image shows a classic example of Martian sedimentary rock in Danielson Crater. The many layers of rock are regularly spaced, forming steps. (Click/tap link for full cutout.)https://t.co/uf0zRhRbbH

NASA/JPL/UArizona#Mars#sciencepic.twitter.com/woI4qr9xgG