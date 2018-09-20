صورة "عنصرية" تثير الغضب وتهدد حياة أصحابها
أثار طلاب من مدرسة ثانوية في ألاباما موجة غضب كبيرة بعد أن شاركوا صورة لهم عبر الشبكات الاجتماعية وهم يدوسون طالبا أسود.
وقدم الطلاب البيض من مدرسة "Moody High School" في ألاباما اعتذارا عن الصورة المسيئة موضحين بأنها كانت "مزحة".
وأظهرت الصورة التي نشرت عبر تطبيق التواصل الاجتماعي سناب شات، 6 طلاب يرتدون أحذية رعاة البقر، يدوسون طالبا أسود كان ممددا على الأرض ووجهه إلى الأسفل، وقد أثارت هذه اللقطة غضبا واسعا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد أن قام حساب يحمل اسم "@agirlhasnopresident" على إنستغرام بنشرها، حيث يزعم صاحبه بأنه اتصل بالمدرسة المعنية (Moody High School)، للإبلاغ عن الحادث.
***Swipe*** This is from Moody High School in Moody Alabama. Every Friday during football season the students dress up, I guess as a spirit thing to excite the students. This past Friday was “Redneck Day.” Why you’d have a redneck day in 2018, is beyond me, but I’ll let that go for now. This photo is circulating with the students. One of those students (who shall remain nameless) happens to be a follower of mine and sent this to me. I sent it to the main office at the school, to the PTO and I’ve tagged several local news stations in Alabama. If you swipe through, you’ll see parents defending their kids who are in this photo, which I find disgusting. “This photo will follow them around forever!” “It was the black kid’s idea!” “My son is not a racist!” Ummm, I hate to break it to you cupcake, but everything about this photo is racist. And I don’t care if “the black kid” suggested it, why would anyone agree to stand with their foot on another human, with that kind of caption?!? Even in Alabama, which has a reputation for such things, as does my home state, this isn’t okay. The not racist thing to do is to stop defending your own offspring and concern yourself with what this type of behavior does to the other students of color who see it, or to their younger siblings and parents. I think they certainly deserve better than this.,Any school should drop the hammer on things like this AND redneck day! It’s 2018! Your vice principal is a black woman! Do the right thing and let this be a learning experience for these kids AND their parents! This should not be tolerated in and form, in ANY state! I’m in Tennessee and I see many trashy racist things but if this happened at my kids schools, I would be all up in their business until this was handled. Every kid in that photo should, at the very least, be suspended. It’s a learning experience @moodyhighschool Don’t pass it up. You have a responsibility here. The rest of your students and their parents are waiting..... @moodyspanishclub @moodydevilsden @mhs.seniorcouncil2019 @moodyfca @mhsmajos @moodyhscheer
وكان الطلاب يرتدون الملابس الواضحة في الصورة احتفالا بحدث تحت عنوان "Redneck Day"، ورد أحد أولياء الأمور، كاري ويلكينسون، على ادعاءات مستخدمي مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بأن الصورة كانت "مزحة أخرجت من سياقها" وأنها كانت تهدف فقط إلى "المتعة واللعب".
وشهدت صورة الصبية انتشارا واسعا عبر الإنترنت حيث بلغ الأمر تهديدهم بالقتل بسبب هذه القضية، وفقا لشبكة تلفزيون "CBS42".
وقد تحدث بعض الطلاب المعنيين إلى "CBS42" قائلين إن الصورة تم تفسيرها بشكل "خارج عن سياقها"، وأشار الطالب أوستن غاس قائلا: "إذا كان بإمكاني العودة إلى الوراء.. ما كنت لألتقط هذه الصورة"، فيما قال الطالب الأسود الذي كان ملقى على الأرض إنه يود أن يقول: "آسف مرة أخرى لأي شخص أسأت إليه".
وقد حققت الصورة التي نشرت على إنستغرام عبر حساب "@agirlhasnopresident"، أكثر من 1600 إعجاب و250 تعليقا انتقد من خلالها المستخدمون الطلاب بشكل حاد بسبب ما اعتبروه "سلوكا دنيئا"، ووصفوا أفعالهم بـ"المريضة".
المصدر: RT