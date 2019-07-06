بالصور.. تعميد آرتشي نجل الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان
جرت في قصر وندسور مراسم تعميد "آرتشي هاريسون ماونتباتن وندسور"، نجل الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان، الذي بلغ من العمر شهرين.
وحضرت التعميد دائرة صغيرة ضمت أفرادا من العائلة الملكية وأصدقاء مقربين.
ونشر على حساب الأمير هاري وزوجته دوق ودوقة ساسكس في "إنستغرام" صورتين رسميتين التقطتا ضمن حفل تعميد آرتشي، إحداهما ملونة والأخرى بالأبيض والأسود.
وتظهر الصورة الأولى الملونة الزوجين وطفلهما إلى جانب الأمير تشارلز والد الأمير هاري، وزوجته كاميلا، ودوريا راغلاند والدة ميغان، والأمير وليام شقيق الأمير هاري الأكبر وزوجته كيت، إضافة إلى سارة مكوركوديل وجين فيلوز شقيقتي الأميرة ديانا والدة الأميرين هاري ووليام.
وفي الصورة الثانية ظهر آرتشي بين ذراعي والديه.
وقال دوق ودوقة ساسكس إن أسقف كانتربري جوسين ويلبي قاد المراسم التي جرت في الكنيسة الخاصة بقصر وندسور.
وجاء في تعليق مرفق للمنشور: "يسعد دوق ودوقة ساسكس بمشاركة فرحة هذا اليوم مع أفراد الجمهور الذين قدموا دعما هائلا منذ ولادة ابنهما. هما يشكران الجميع على لطفه عند الترحيب بمولودهما الأول والاحتفال بهذه اللحظة الخاصة".
ووفقا للتقاليد الملكية فقد استخدمت مياه من نهر الأردن خلال التعميد وارتدى آرتشي الذي ولد في السادس من مايو 2019 نسخة مصنوعة يدويا طبق الأصل من رداء التعميد الملكي.
المصدر: رويترز + RT