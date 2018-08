أغرب وأضخم 8 حفر في العالم! (صور+فيديو)

‘Door to Hell’ has been on fire for almost 50 years! ☄️🔥 #culturetrip . . 🎥 @the.trip.goes.on @teamtoothbrush & Shinpei Shmura . . #gatesofhell #darvaza #darvazagascrater #traveldeeper #inspiremyinstagram #keepexploring

A post shared by Culture Trip (@culturetrip) on Aug 14, 2018 at 4:14am PDT