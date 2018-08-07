صور من الفضاء لحرائق كاليفورنيا المرعبة!

Smoke from 250 miles above. These images of the Carr and Ferguson fires in California were captured from the vantage point of European Space Agency (@europeanspaceagency) astronaut Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex_ESA) and NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold (@Astro_Ricky) from the International Space Station (@ISS). Over 4,300 personnel are working to battle the fires in California. Satellite data and emergency response tools enabled by space technology are helping first responders in the field. From a satellite instrument that can provide better estimates of the amounts of particles fires release into the air to tracking fires all over the planet, data gathered in space can have a real impact to saving lives here on Earth. Credit: @Astro_Alex_ESA | @Astro_Ricky #nasa #space #earth #fire #forestfire #esa #astronaut #spacestation #carr #ferguson #california #smoke #science #satellite #earth

