صور من الفضاء لحرائق كاليفورنيا المرعبة!
تداول رواد الفضاء على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية صورا لأعمدة الدخان المتصاعدة من حرائق الغابات في كاليفورنيا، ما يعطي وجهة نظر مختلفة للجحيم الذي يجتاح المنطقة.
ونشر ريتشارد أرنولد الثاني، وهو رائد فضاء تابع لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية ناسا، يوم الاثنين 6 أغسطس، صورا فوق كاليفورنيا تظهر أعمدة الدخان تتجه شرقا، عقب نشوب 16 حريقا كبيرا على مستوى الولاية.
Plumes of billowing smoke from the #CaliforniaWildfires stretch eastwards toward to the Rocky Mountains. pic.twitter.com/hGNO9XQbjB— Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) August 6, 2018
Smoke from 250 miles above. These images of the Carr and Ferguson fires in California were captured from the vantage point of European Space Agency (@europeanspaceagency) astronaut Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex_ESA) and NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold (@Astro_Ricky) from the International Space Station (@ISS). Over 4,300 personnel are working to battle the fires in California. Satellite data and emergency response tools enabled by space technology are helping first responders in the field. From a satellite instrument that can provide better estimates of the amounts of particles fires release into the air to tracking fires all over the planet, data gathered in space can have a real impact to saving lives here on Earth. Credit: @Astro_Alex_ESA | @Astro_Ricky #nasa #space #earth #fire #forestfire #esa #astronaut #spacestation #carr #ferguson #california #smoke #science #satellite #earth
وقبل عدة أيام، شارك ألكسندر غيرست، وهو رائد فضاء تابع لوكالة الفضاء الأوروبية على محطة الفضاء الدولية، صورا للدخان المتصاعد أيضا، وأظهرت صوره منطقة باي وكاليفورنيا الشمالية، حيث ما تزال الحرائق الكبرى مثل "كار فاير" و"ميندوسينو كومبلكس فاير" مشتعلة.
California burning. These fires are frightening to watch, even from space. Here's a shout-out from space to all firefighters on this planet, my former colleagues. Stay safe my friends! pic.twitter.com/y7PNmR006b— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) August 3, 2018
Smoke from 250 miles above. This image of the Carr and Ferguson fires was captured from the vantage point of @ESA astronaut @Astro_Alex on Aug. 3 from the International @Space_Station. Details: https://t.co/7YF116Jzijpic.twitter.com/BubwhEOkBY— NASA (@NASA) August 6, 2018
وتسلط الصور التي ينشرها رواد الفضاء الضوء على كميات الدخان الذي يملأ الهواء في غولدن ستايت، حيث تلتهم الحرائق (أكثر من 12) الغطاء النباتي الجاف وتهدد آلاف المنازل وأجزاء كبيرة من الولاية، لا سيما وادي ساكرامنتو والكثير من المناطق في شمال كاليفورنيا.
المصدر: تايم