إنستغرام يحذف صورة طفلة بسبب لون بشرتها!

Woke up this morning to see my post had been removed from Instagram because more then a few people had reported it. I am disgusted at the thought that people who follow me Condone that ladies bullying and racist remarks. My child’s skin is beautiful, I take all necessary measures to ensure her skin is protected and I wake up every dam day striving to be the best mother possible. If you don’t like my posts or our skin colour offends you please just unfollow. I won’t post about last nights events again because I don’t want to be putting negative energy into the world but please realise I am a real person behind this account, I’m not a robot. I have feelings and emotions and even though I have thick skin when it comes to trolls, degrading comments made about my children are not on Happy Tuesday all 🌈

