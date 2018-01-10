إنستغرام يحذف صورة طفلة بسبب لون بشرتها!
قام موقع إنستغرام بحذف صورة لطفلة بعد انتشار شكاوى حول لون بشرتها، ما أثار غضب والدتها.
ولم تتوقع الأم، جوردن جونز، التي نشرت صورة طفلتها، وينتر، على حسابها في إنستغرام (يبلغ عدد متابعيها 92 ألف)، تلقي العديد من التعليقات القاسية على الصورة التي تُظهر ابنتها وهي تمشي على الشاطئ بعد تعرض بشرتها للاسمرار المبالغ به.
وقرر العديد من المتابعين مهاجمة الأم جونز في التعليقات، كما قامت امرأة بمراسلتها مباشرة، وكتبت: "من المثير للاشمئزاز رؤية شدة اسمرار جلد طفلتك. هل سمعت عن كريم الشمس؟ ما رأيك بالبدء باستخدامه قبل أن تبدو ابنتك وكأن عمرها 40 عاما وهي في الرابعة من العمر. أم فظيعة".
ولم تصدق جونز كم التعليقات السيئة التي تلقتها الصورة على الإنترنت، ما أدى إلى قيام موقع إنستغرام بإزالتها من المنصة الاجتماعية.
وفي حديث مع صحيفة إنديبندنت البريطانية، قالت جونز: "في البداية كنت مستاءة جدا لإزالة الصورة. وشعرت بالغضب العارم تجاه الرسائل التي تلقيتها. لقد كان الأمر مؤلما ولكني حصلت على الكثير من الدعم، وكانت الردود الإيجابية تفوق السلبية بالتأكيد، وأنا ممتنة لذلك".
Woke up this morning to see my post had been removed from Instagram because more then a few people had reported it. I am disgusted at the thought that people who follow me Condone that ladies bullying and racist remarks. My child’s skin is beautiful, I take all necessary measures to ensure her skin is protected and I wake up every dam day striving to be the best mother possible. If you don’t like my posts or our skin colour offends you please just unfollow. I won’t post about last nights events again because I don’t want to be putting negative energy into the world but please realise I am a real person behind this account, I’m not a robot. I have feelings and emotions and even though I have thick skin when it comes to trolls, degrading comments made about my children are not on Happy Tuesday all 🌈
وتوجهت جونز، التي تعيش على ساحل Sunshine في أستراليا، إلى موقع إنستغرام بعد إزالة الصورة لمعالجة الجدل الحاصل. وقالت: "استيقظت هذا الصباح لأرى أن الصورة قد حُذفت من إنستغرام، لأن عددا من المتابعين قاموا بالإبلاغ عنها".
So the past 48 hours has been pretty crazy for me. I didn’t expect to get the response I have from my post. I want to say a huge thankyou for everyone writing to me, I appreciate your support and kind words. It’s lovely to see that majority of people writing to me are against online bullying. In regards to the photo I posted I can totally see both sides of the ballpark now. I saw no problem with the photo I chose to post because there was no inappropriate parts showing, just Winters side profile. I just want to say though that I do respect even the people who have wrote into me disagreeing with my post but I thank you for going about it in a tasteful way and not shaming my child for her skin colour. We are of Aboriginal decent and we are proud of our heritage. I have learnt a lot from this experience and I won’t change the way I post but I will be more mindful of what I choose to share online. Thankyou once again for connecting with me and sharing your own stories. I’m making my way through my messages and will get back to every one of you Jordyn x 🌈🌞🌴
وتابعت بالقول: "بشرة طفلتي جميلة، وأنا أقوم باتخاذ جميع التدابير اللازمة لضمان حمايتها".
وفي حين شعر عدد من الناس بالحاجة إلى الإبلاغ عن الصورة، وإبداء ملاحظات مؤلمة، قام البعض بدعم جونز.
المصدر: إنديبندنت
ديمة حنا