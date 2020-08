حوتان يستعيدان حريتهما بعد احتجازهما لمد 9 سنوات في الصين

View this post on Instagram

Beluga whale Little Grey is all smiles as she gets ready to return to open water for the first time in ten years! 😃🐳 She's being rehomed by Britain’s Sea Life Trust at Klettsvik Bay in Iceland, having been freed from a Chinese aquarium with her friend Little White last year. They've since been living together and prepared for release at the bay's care facility - including adding more blubber to get ready for the cooler temperatures of the sea. Now the time has come for them to take the plunge. (📸Aaron Chown/PA). #Whales #BelugaWhales #Conservation #Iceland #Klettsvil #Sealife #BBCNews