قصة "بطل تايتانيك الحقيقي" تظهر مع بيع أرشيفه في المزاد بنحو 80 ألف دولار
وسط الذعر والرعب الذي سببه وقوع كارثة تايتانيك، أنقذ هدوء وشجاعة هارولد لوي العديد من الأرواح.
وبعد 108 سنوات، تم بيع أرشيف مذهل لممتلكاته من قبل عائلته، ومن المتوقع أن يجلب نحو 80 ألف دولار.
وساعد هارولد العشرات من النساء والأطفال في قوارب النجاة وكان ضابط تايتانيك الوحيد الذي عاد لإنقاذ الناس.
ويحتوي الأرشيف على تلسكوب أعطاه إياه أحد الناجين ونقشه: "إلى هارولد جي لوي ... بطل تايتانيك الحقيقي".
وهناك أيضا صافرة ربما استخدمها على متن السفينة الغارقة لتنظيم الركاب في قوارب النجاة.
وكان هارولد، بعمر 29 عاما في ذلك الوقت، وهو الضابط الخامس على متن السفينة. وظهرت هيئته الهادئة في الواجهة عندما كان ينقل الركاب إلى بر الأمان بعد أن اصطدمت السفينة الشهيرة في عام 1912 بجبل جليدي في المحيط الأطلسي.
وغادر على متن قارب نجاة لكنه عاد إلى موقع الحطام لإنقاذ أولئك الذين كانوا لا يزالون على قيد الحياة في المياه المتجمدة.
وظهرت بطولته في فيلم تايتانيك الذي صدر عام 1997.
ويحتوي أرشيف هارولد أيضا على صورة نادرة للغاية لجميع الضباط في RMS Carpathia، السفينة التي أنقذت جميع الناجين بعد ساعات من مأساة عام 1912.
ومن الواضح أن مصير تايتانيك ظل في ذهن هارولد لسنوات، ما يفسر رسمة صورة بالألوان المائية رائعة للسفينة، بعد سنوات من الحادث، والتي تفنخر بها عائلته.
وهناك أيضا شهادة كفاءة هارولد كربان سفينة، وهي بمثابة نظير للوثيقة التي فقدها عندما غرقت السفينة.
ويعرض الأرشيف للبيع من قبل دار مزادات Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd في ويلتشاير البريطانية.
وقال البائع بالمزادات أندرو ألدريدج: "لم يسبق مشاهدة هذه الأشياء أو بيعها بالمزاد العلني من قبل".
ولد هارولد في يانرهوس، كارنارفونشاير، عام 1882، وبقي بحارا بعد الكارثة التي أودت بحياة 1500 شخص. وتوفي في عام 1944 عن عمر يناهز 61 عاما.
المصدر: ميرور