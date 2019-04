فيديو مروع يكشف ما الذي يحتويه طعامنا فعلا

View this post on Instagram

Right now i am filming my next YouTube video about the different things that hides in your food. I found this little fellow along with MANY other kinds of bugs in my search (i also found tardigrades 🥳)! I will edit the video in the next couple of days and let you know when it is done! There is a link to my channel in my bio If you are interrested. #bugs #youtubevideo #filming #microscope #microscopy #microscopicworld #microscopic #underthemicroscope #science #biology #microbiology #ecology #darkfieldmicroscopy #labcam #mylabcam