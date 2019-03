روسيا.. ثاني أكبر مصدر للأسلحة في العالم

The five largest arms exporters in 2014–18 were the United States🇺🇸, Russia🇷🇺, France🇫🇷, Germany🇩🇪 and China🇨🇳. Together, they accounted for 75% of the total volume of arms exports in 2014–18. Read the latest press release: https://t.co/tERRgUlgr2#ArmsTransferspic.twitter.com/68ZofcTVRX