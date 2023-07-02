 
مباشر

رواد "تويتر" ينتقدون رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية وهوسها بأوكرانيا

أخبار العالم

رواد
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/vm13

انتقد رواد ومستخدمو موقع "تويتر" بيان رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين حول دعم السويد لأوكرانيا.

وكتبت فون دير لاين في تغريدة عبر "تويتر": "عزيزي رئيس وزراء السويد، لقد ساعدت لمدة ستة أشهر في الحفاظ على الوحدة الحديدية لأوروبا بدعمكم لأوكرانيا".

إقرأ المزيد
هنغاريا تصف اقتراح تخصيص 50 مليار يورو لسلطات كييف بكلمتين
هنغاريا تصف اقتراح تخصيص 50 مليار يورو لسلطات كييف بكلمتين

إلا أن النشطاء هاجموا فون دير لاين فمنهم من علق على منشورها بـ"السرطان الذي يلتهم أوروبا"، ومنهم من وصف رئيس وزراء السويد بـ"الخادم الممتاز والمطيع"، ومنهم من علق بـ"الحثالة"، وقدرتهم على الابتسام على الرغم من عدد الخسائر الكبيرة في صفوف الأوكرانيين.

المصدر: RT

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2023 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا