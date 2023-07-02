رواد "تويتر" ينتقدون رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية وهوسها بأوكرانيا
انتقد رواد ومستخدمو موقع "تويتر" بيان رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين حول دعم السويد لأوكرانيا.
وكتبت فون دير لاين في تغريدة عبر "تويتر": "عزيزي رئيس وزراء السويد، لقد ساعدت لمدة ستة أشهر في الحفاظ على الوحدة الحديدية لأوروبا بدعمكم لأوكرانيا".
إلا أن النشطاء هاجموا فون دير لاين فمنهم من علق على منشورها بـ"السرطان الذي يلتهم أوروبا"، ومنهم من وصف رئيس وزراء السويد بـ"الخادم الممتاز والمطيع"، ومنهم من علق بـ"الحثالة"، وقدرتهم على الابتسام على الرغم من عدد الخسائر الكبيرة في صفوف الأوكرانيين.
Narcissistic psychopaths is what they look like! What the 🤬 is there to smile about? Up to 500,000 dead, over 10m refugees, wrecked 🇺🇦, wrecked Ukrainian economy, wrecking the 🇪🇺 economy, risking nuclear annihilation? 🤔 It's all a hoot! 🙄🤬 https://t.co/hVRy9SjE7C— YMA O HYD 🏴☮️❤️💙🤍🇷🇺 (@Aros1354) June 30, 2023
Ursula félicite Ulf, premier ministre de 🇸🇪, pour avoir été un excellent laquais au cours de la présidence de son pays au conseil de l’UE.— Les Eurolucides (@leseurolucides) June 30, 2023
Il va sans dire que Ulf est tout sourire. 🤡 https://t.co/tv5Ypv577J
As 20,000 Ukrainians are casualties of the offensive since 4 June, it's great to see people able to smile 🎉 https://t.co/hVRy9SjE7C— YMA O HYD 🏴☮️❤️💙🤍🇷🇺 (@Aros1354) June 30, 2023
Scumbag https://t.co/Nh1D03wMNF— Tee (@TheTwelfthM4N) July 1, 2023
The cancer that consumes the world.#Europe#Worldhttps://t.co/y2RUUCqfPU— H41C0N (@GarciaFederic) June 30, 2023
المصدر: RT