رواد "تويتر" ينتقدون رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية وهوسها بأوكرانيا

Narcissistic psychopaths is what they look like! What the 🤬 is there to smile about? Up to 500,000 dead, over 10m refugees, wrecked 🇺🇦, wrecked Ukrainian economy, wrecking the 🇪🇺 economy, risking nuclear annihilation? 🤔 It's all a hoot! 🙄🤬 https://t.co/hVRy9SjE7C