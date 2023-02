لأول مرة منذ 35 عاما.. فتح معبر حدودي بين تركيا وأرمينيا (صور + فيديو)

Thank you dear @VahanKostanyan thank you dear @RubenRubinyan for your kind efforts to make this happen. I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the eartquake striken region in Türkiye. https://t.co/4Q6PHOhsVjpic.twitter.com/NNU7r0FLow