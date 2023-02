توقعات صادمة لحصيلة الضحايا في زلزال تركيا وسوريا

08.02.2023: Terrible numbers in the latest run of the Risklayer CATDAT #Earthquake Model for #Turkey & #Syria quakes:

45,330 median fatalities (Range: 16,560 to 83,470).

(TUR: 34.5k, SYR: 10.8k)



Increased intensities in S with improved station & damage & occupancy data. https://t.co/lXKPl9Q2Gspic.twitter.com/J9E5UsO1yH