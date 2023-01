بايدن يدعو للهدوء إثر وفاة أمريكي من أصل إفريقي بعد أيام على اعتقاله

On Jan. 7th



29 y/o Tyre Nichols was assaulted by 5 cops during a traffic stop. He was beaten so badly that he died. 3 minutes of nonstop beating.



Luckily the cops who murdered were black and charged for murder in 2 weeks.



That wouldn’t have happened if these pigs were white. pic.twitter.com/bcyBIr3fLk