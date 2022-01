أنباء عن هجوم على سفينة قرب ميناء رأس عيسى في اليمن

Warning 001/JAN/2022



Category: Attack



Time: 02 January 2022 2150UTC



Description: UKMTO has received reports of an attack on an MV in position 1513.0N 04212.0E (Approx. 23 NM West of Ras Isa Marine Terminal). Investigations

ongoing.#MaritimeSecurity#MarSecpic.twitter.com/ONe36YiHEH