أغنام معدلة وراثيا تمنح أملا في علاج مرض وراثي قاتل يصيب الأطفال

MedWeb News of the day 🎯



Scientists Used Gene-Edited Sheep 🐑 To Develop Drug For Lethal Brain Disorder In Children 👶



Scientists 🧑‍🔬 in the US and the UK may have found a way to treat infantile Batten disease



read more: https://t.co/VvB5XQz3x3#openaccess#MedTwitter#healthpic.twitter.com/q9KSzuxpaD